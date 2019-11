FILE PHOTO: A protester holds placard outside of the Longworth building as the House Intelligence Committee holds the first public impeachment hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee will hold its first hearing in the impeachment of President Donald Trump on Dec. 4, with legal experts as witnesses, a Democratic aide said.

The aide declined comment on whether the Judiciary Committee expected it would have a report on the Intelligence Committee-led investigation into the Trump administration’s dealings with Ukraine before the hearing.