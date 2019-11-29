World News
November 29, 2019 / 7:53 PM / Updated 8 minutes ago

U.S. panel gives Trump deadline to specify role in impeachment hearings

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Sunrise, Florida, U.S., November 26, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. congressional panel on Friday gave President Donald Trump a Dec. 6 deadline to say whether his legal counsel intends to introduce evidence and call witnesses in upcoming impeachment proceedings that could lead to formal charges of misconduct within a few weeks.

The Democratic-led House Judiciary Committee, which is due to begin weighing possible articles of impeachment against Trump next week, sent a two-page letter to the president setting a deadline of 5 p.m. EDT (2200 GMT) for the president’s counsel to specify intended actions under impeachment rules.

Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Chris Reese

