Politics
November 14, 2019 / 4:29 PM / Updated 18 minutes ago

Pelosi says Trump has admitted to bribery

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi wields the gavel as the U.S. House of Representatives cast their votes on a resolution that sets up the next steps in the impeachment inquiry of U.S. President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., October 31, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday that Republican President Donald Trump has admitted to actions that amount to bribery in the Ukraine scandal at the heart of a Democratic-led impeachment inquiry.

“The bribe is to grant or withhold military assistance in return for a public statement of a fake investigation into the elections. That’s bribery,” Pelosi said at a news conference. “What the president has admitted to and says it’s perfect, I say it’s perfectly wrong. It’s bribery.

Reporting by Richard Cowan and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
