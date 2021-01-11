FBI warns of armed protests ahead of Biden's inauguration: ABC News

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President-elect Joe Biden walks into the Queen Theatre in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., January 10, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The FBI has warned armed protests are being planned for Washington, D.C. and in 50 U.S. state capital cities ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s Jan. 20 inauguration, ABC News reported on Monday.

An identified armed group has said it plans to travel to Washington on Jan. 16 and vowed an uprising if attempts are made to remove Trump from office, an ABC News reporter said on Twitter, citing a bulletin from the nation’s top law enforcement agency.

Representatives for the Federal Bureau of Investigation could not be immediately reached to confirm the report.