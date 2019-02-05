Prosecutors subpoena Trump inaugural committee for documents: WSJ

U.S. President Donald Trump listens during a meeting to "discuss fighting human trafficking on the southern border" in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., February 1, 2019. REUTERS/Jim Young

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Lawyers for President Donald Trump’s inaugural committee on Monday received a subpoena for documents from the Manhattan U.S. Attorney’s Office, which is investigating the committee, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The subpoena requests documents related to the committee’s donors and spending, according to the Journal, which said it had viewed a copy of the subpoena.

In December, the newspaper reported that federal prosecutors were investigating whether the inaugural committee misspent some of the record $107 million it had raised from donors.

The investigation is examining whether some of the committee’s donors gave money in exchange for policy concessions, influencing administration positions or access to the incoming administration, the Journal reported.

A spokeswoman for the committee told the newspaper in a statement: “We have just received a subpoena for documents. While we are still reviewing the subpoena, it is our intention to cooperate with the inquiry.”