2 months ago
U.S. would like nuclear deal with India to go forward: official
June 23, 2017 / 9:22 PM / 2 months ago

U.S. would like nuclear deal with India to go forward: official

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia, June 1, 2017.Dmitri Lovetsky/Pool

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump's administration would like to see a Westinghouse nuclear reactor deal with India move forward, a senior White House official said on Friday ahead of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meetings with Trump on Monday.

The deal, years in the making, has been slow to complete due to concerns about liability in the event of a nuclear accident.

"We're still very much interested in seeing this deal move forward," the official told reporters. "Westinghouse stands by the viability of the project ... We very much support continued negotiations between Westinghouse and its Indian partners."

Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Sandra Maler

