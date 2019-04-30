Trump, Democrats agree to $2 trillion on infrastructure: Schumer

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer speak to reporters after their meeting on infrastructure with U.S. President Donald Trump, at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 29, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump agreed with Democratic leaders on Tuesday to spend $2 trillion on roads, bridges, water, broadband and power grids, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday after a White House meeting.

Trump and Democratic leaders are slated to meet again in three weeks to discuss how the “big and bold” plan - which would need the approval of Congress - would be paid for, Schumer told reporters outside the White House.