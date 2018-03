RICHFIELD, Ohio (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday his infrastructure plan will likely have to wait until after the November congressional elections.

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to deliver remarks on the Infrastructure Initiative at the Local 18 Richfield Training Site in Richfield, Ohio, U.S., March 29, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

“You’ll probably have to wait until after the election, which isn’t so long down the road,” Trump said in a speech.