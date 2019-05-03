White House adviser Kudlow says he does not favor higher federal gas tax

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks to reporters at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 3, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow said on Friday that he did not favor a higher federal tax on gasoline to fund an infrastructure program, but if states wanted to raise their own gas taxes, that was up to them.

Kudlow made the comments to reporters outside the White House.

Kudlow has said previously that President Donald Trump had not decided yet whether to support a fuel tax increase to pay for the package.

Trump met with top Democratic lawmakers earlier this week and agreed to pursue a $2 trillion infrastructure package. The group is slated to meet again in roughly three weeks to discuss how to fund the effort.