U.S. President Donald Trump holds a meeting on "opportunity zones" in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., May 18, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo asked him to fire the State Department’s inspector general and defended his right to terminate the official.

Talking to reporters at the White House, Trump dismissed reports that the official was fired for investigating whether Pompeo had a State Department employee walk his dog and pick up his dry cleaning.