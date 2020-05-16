Politics
May 16, 2020 / 8:36 PM / Updated 13 minutes ago

White House says Trump fired State Dept. watchdog at Pompeo's request

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks about the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) during a media briefing at the State Department in Washington, U.S., May 6, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/Pool/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump fired the State Department’s inspector general following a recommendation by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the White House said on Saturday.

“Secretary Pompeo recommended the move, and President Trump agreed,” a White House official said after two top Democrats announced a probe into the Republican president’s Friday night firing of the department’s internal watchdog, Steve Linick.

