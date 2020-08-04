Trump describes Manhattan district attorney action as part of 'witch hunt'

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday wrote off as part of a witch hunt against him a filing by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance earlier in the day raising the scope of an investigation into the Trump Organization.

Vance on Monday suggested a grand jury subpoena for U.S. Trump’s tax returns was part of an investigation of “possibly extensive and protracted criminal conduct at the Trump Organization,” including alleged insurance and bank fraud.