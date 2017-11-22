FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 22, 2017

White House personnel investigated for improper foreign contact: Washington Post

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Three U.S. military personnel allegedly had improper contact with foreign women while traveling with President Donald Trump on his trip this month to Asia, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday.

The three Army noncommissioned officers, who worked for the White House Communications Agency, have been reassigned from their White House jobs, according to the Post, which cited officials familiar with the situation.

A U.S. official, speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity, confirmed that the incident took place in Vietnam. 

The Pentagon declined to provide any details but acknowledged it was looking into the matter. 

“We are aware of the incident, and it is currently under investigation,” said Pentagon spokesman Mark Wright.

The White House Communications Agency provides information services and communications support to the president and his staff, according to its website.

Four military personnel on the same White House team faced accusations stemming from their behavior during a trip to Panama in August with Vice President Mike Pence, the Post reported, citing U.S. officials.

The four men, two from the Army and two from the Air Force, were accused of taking foreign women after hours into a secure area before Pence’s arrival, the officials told the Post.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Peter Cooney

