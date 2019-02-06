Trump says 'partisan' probes could endanger U.S. economy

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) watches as U.S. President Donald Trump delivers his second State of the Union address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. February 5, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned Democrats against engaging in “ridiculous partisan investigations” that he said could contribute to a weakening of the American economy.

In his State of the Union speech to a joint session of Congress, Trump said: “An economic miracle is taking place in the United States and the only thing that can stop it are foolish wars, politics or ridiculous partisan investigations.” His remarks came as Democrats who now control the U.S. House of Representatives planned a series of probes into the Trump administration and a special prosecutor investigates Russian meddling into the 2016 presidential election that Trump won.