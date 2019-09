U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a joint news conference with Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., September 20, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

(Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said he expected sanctions to “work” on Iran and that he preferred that strategy to military action.

“I think the sanctions work,” Trump said during a joint press conference with Australian Prime Minster Scott Morrison. “The military would work. That’s a very severe form of winning.”