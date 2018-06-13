FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Commodities
June 13, 2018 / 1:58 PM / Updated an hour ago

Iran rebukes Trump for latest attack on OPEC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Iran responded to U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest attack on OPEC on Wednesday, saying U.S. sanctions on Iran and fellow OPEC member Venezuela had contributed to volatile prices.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he arrives aboard Air Force One from Singapore at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S. June 13, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Trump said on Wednesday oil prices were too high and blamed the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, after last raising the issue in April.

“You cannot place sanctions on two OPEC founder members and still blame OPEC for price volatility,” Iran’s OPEC governor, Hossein Kazempour Ardebili, said in a statement to Reuters.

“This is business, Mr. President — we thought you knew it.”

Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.