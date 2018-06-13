Iran rebukes Trump for latest attack on OPEC

LONDON (Reuters) - Iran responded to U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest attack on OPEC on Wednesday, saying U.S. sanctions on Iran and fellow OPEC member Venezuela had contributed to volatile prices.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he arrives aboard Air Force One from Singapore at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S. June 13, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Trump said on Wednesday oil prices were too high and blamed the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, after last raising the issue in April.

“You cannot place sanctions on two OPEC founder members and still blame OPEC for price volatility,” Iran’s OPEC governor, Hossein Kazempour Ardebili, said in a statement to Reuters.

“This is business, Mr. President — we thought you knew it.”