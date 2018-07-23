Trump warns Iran to never threaten U.S.

(Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday warned Iranian President Hassan Rouhani not to threaten the United States again, after Rouhani cautioned Trump about pursuing hostile policies against Tehran.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about his summit meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin as he begins a meeting with members of the U.S. Congress at the White House in Washington, July 17, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo

“Never, ever threaten the United States again or you will suffer consequences the likes of which few throughout history have ever suffered before,” Trump said in a Twitter post.

Rouhani on Sunday said “war with Iran is the mother of all wars”, but did not rule out peace between the two countries.

“We are no longer a country that will stand for your demented words of violence & death,” Trump tweeted. “Be cautious!” he added.