Trump says he thinks Mexico wants a deal, tariff threat stands

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at Shannon Airport in Shannon, Ireland, June 5, 2019. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

SHANNON, Ireland (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he thinks Mexico wants to make a deal in the neighbors’ immigration dispute, but that he will go ahead with tariffs on Mexican goods if it does not do more to control migration.

“Mexico you know wants to make a deal. They have their entire delegation right now going over to probably the White House location to negotiate with our people,” Trump told reporters at the start of a two-day trip to Ireland.

“Mexico can stop it, they have to stop it. Otherwise we just won’t be able to do business. It’s a very simple thing. And I think they will stop it. I think they want to make a deal, and they’ve sent their top people to try and do it. We’ll see what happens today. We should know something.”