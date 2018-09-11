FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 11, 2018 / 5:01 PM / Updated 28 minutes ago

White House says has not decided on Trump trip to Ireland

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House has not yet made a final decision on whether U.S. President Donald Trump will make a stop in Ireland as part of his trip to Paris later this autumn, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

U.S. President Donald Trump in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, U.S., September 7, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

“The president will travel to Paris in November as previously announced. We are still finalizing whether Ireland will be a stop on that trip. As details are confirmed we will let you know,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by David Alexander

