White House says has not decided on Trump trip to Ireland

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House has not yet made a final decision on whether U.S. President Donald Trump will make a stop in Ireland as part of his trip to Paris later this autumn, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

U.S. President Donald Trump in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, U.S., September 7, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

“The president will travel to Paris in November as previously announced. We are still finalizing whether Ireland will be a stop on that trip. As details are confirmed we will let you know,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters.