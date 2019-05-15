Ireland does not confirm reports of Trump visit in June

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport in New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S., May 14, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland said on Wednesday it had not received formal notification from the United States of plans for a visit by Donald Trump, after media reported that the president would visit in June.

Ireland’s Newstalk radio said Trump, who cancelled his first visit to Ireland in November for scheduling reasons, would visit the Trump golf resort of Doonbeg on June 5 following a state visit to Britain, and return to the Irish west coast on June 7-8 after a stop off in France.

“The U.S. president has indicated his desire to visit Ireland this year. At this stage, no formal notification of such a visit has been received,” a spokesman for Ireland’s foreign ministry said.

During the Irish prime minister’s annual St. Patrick’s Day visit to the White House in March, Trump said he planned to visit Ireland this year.

Newstalk said the trip had been confirmed on the U.S. side, quoting multiple sources which it did not identify. In a separate report, the Irish Times said that while Trump is expected to visit, the dates and duration of the trip were still uncertain.

A number of Irish groups had planned protests before Trump cancelled his first trip.