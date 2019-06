U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump board Air Force One as they depart Shannon international airport en route to Washington, in Shannon, Ireland June 7, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

SHANNON, Ireland (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump left Ireland on Friday to return to Washington following a five-day trip to Europe that also included a state visit to Britain and a stop in France to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day operation.