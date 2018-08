DUBLIN (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will visit Ireland in November, the Irish government said on Friday.

U.S. President Donald Trump departs the White House in Washington, U.S., August 31, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

“The Taoiseach (prime minister) understands that Presient Trump will stop in Ireland for a brief visit on his way to or from the (World War One) Armistice commemorations in Paris” in November, a government spokesman said.