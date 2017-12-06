FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Abbas says Jerusalem is eternal Palestinian capital, dismisses U.S. peace role
December 6, 2017 / 7:49 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Abbas says Jerusalem is eternal Palestinian capital, dismisses U.S. peace role

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RAMALLAH, West Bank (Reuters) - Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said on Wednesday that Jerusalem was the “eternal capital of the State of Palestine” in response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement that he was recognizing the city as Israel’s capital.

FILE PHOTO: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas addresses the 72nd United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

In a pre-recorded speech played on Palestine TV, Abbas rejected Trump’s announcement which included a decision to move the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem, a move he said was “tantamount to the United States abdicating its role as a peace mediator.”

Reporting by Ali Sawafta; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
