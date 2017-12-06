Abbas says Jerusalem is eternal Palestinian capital, dismisses U.S. peace role

RAMALLAH, West Bank (Reuters) - Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said on Wednesday that Jerusalem was the “eternal capital of the State of Palestine” in response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement that he was recognizing the city as Israel’s capital.

FILE PHOTO: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas addresses the 72nd United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

In a pre-recorded speech played on Palestine TV, Abbas rejected Trump’s announcement which included a decision to move the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem, a move he said was “tantamount to the United States abdicating its role as a peace mediator.”