Arab League says U.S. should not take measures that alter Jerusalem status: MENA

CAIRO (Reuters) - Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit said on Tuesday that the United States should not take any measures that would alter Jerusalem’s legal and political status, Egypt’s state news agency MENA reported.

Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit gestures as he talks at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon November 20, 2017. Dalati Nohra/Handout via REUTERS

He said the possible move of the U.S. embassy in Israel to Jerusalem or recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital -- reportedly being considered by President Donald Trump -- would be a “dangerous measure that would have repercussions” across the region.