CAIRO (Reuters) - Arab foreign ministers on Sunday urged the United States to abandon its decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, saying the move would increase violence throughout the region.

Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit speaks during Arab League foreign ministers emergency meeting on Trump's decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in Cairo, Egypt December 9, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

The announcement by President Donald Trump on Wednesday was a “dangerous violation of international law” and had no legal impact, the Arab League said in a statement after several hours of meetings attended by all its members in Cairo.