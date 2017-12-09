Arabs should consider economic sanctions on U.S. over Jerusalem: Lebanon

CAIRO (Reuters) - Lebanon’s Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil said on Saturday that Arab nations should consider imposing economic sanctions against the United States to prevent it moving its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

Arab League foreign ministers hold an emergency meeting on Trump's decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in Cairo, Egypt December 9, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

“Pre-emptive measures (must be) taken against the decision ... beginning with diplomatic measures, then political, then economic and financial sanctions,” Bassil said at a meeting of foreign ministers at the Arab League in Cairo.