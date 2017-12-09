FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Arabs should consider economic sanctions on U.S. over Jerusalem: Lebanon
Sections
Featured
How Monsanto cotton sowed trouble in Africa
Reuters Investigates
How Monsanto cotton sowed trouble in Africa
Trump attends civil rights museum opening
U.S.
Trump attends civil rights museum opening
U.N. envoy told N. Korea urgent need to open channels
World
U.N. envoy told N. Korea urgent need to open channels
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 9, 2017 / 9:09 PM / in 2 hours

Arabs should consider economic sanctions on U.S. over Jerusalem: Lebanon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Lebanon’s Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil said on Saturday that Arab nations should consider imposing economic sanctions against the United States to prevent it moving its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

Arab League foreign ministers hold an emergency meeting on Trump's decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in Cairo, Egypt December 9, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

“Pre-emptive measures (must be) taken against the decision ... beginning with diplomatic measures, then political, then economic and financial sanctions,” Bassil said at a meeting of foreign ministers at the Arab League in Cairo.

Reporting by John Davison; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.