Arabs should consider economic sanctions on U.S. over Jerusalem: Lebanon

CAIRO (Reuters) - Lebanon’s Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil said on Saturday that Arab nations should consider imposing economic sanctions against the United States to prevent it moving its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.
“Pre-emptive measures (must be) taken against the decision ... beginning with diplomatic measures, then political, then economic and financial sanctions,” Bassil said at a meeting of foreign ministers at the Arab League in Cairo.
Reporting by John Davison; Editing by Edmund Blair