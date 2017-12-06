Britain urges U.S. to come forward with Mideast peace plan

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Britain’s Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson called on the United States on Wednesday to present its proposal to revive the Middle East peace process “as a matter of priority.”

Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson arrives in Downing Street, London, December 5, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Before a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson at NATO, Johnson said the U.S. decision to move its embassy to Israel “makes it more important than ever that the long-awaited American proposals on the Middle East peace process are now brought forward,” he said.

“That should happen as a matter of priority,” he said.