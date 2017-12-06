FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British foreign secretary 'concerned' about planned U.S. recognition of Jerusalem
#World News
December 6, 2017 / 8:20 AM / Updated an hour ago

British foreign secretary 'concerned' about planned U.S. recognition of Jerusalem

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that he was concerned about reports that U.S. President Donald Trump’s would recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

“Lets wait and see what the president says exactly. But, you know, we view the reports that we have heard with concern because we think that Jerusalem obviously should be part of the final settlement between the Israelis and the Palestinians,” he told reporters in Brussels.

Senior U.S. officials said on Tuesday that Trump will recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital on Wednesday and set in motion the relocation of the U.S. Embassy to the city.

Reporting by Costas Pitas, writing by David Milliken; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

