Palestinian President Abbas won't meet Pence in region: foreign minister
December 9, 2017 / 3:40 PM / Updated an hour ago

Palestinian President Abbas won't meet Pence in region: foreign minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will not meet U.S. Vice President Mike Pence during his visit to the region and there will be no communication between U.S. and Palestinian officials Foreign Minister Riyad Al-Maliki said on Saturday.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas walks to speaks to the media after his meeting with Jordan's King Abdullah at the Royal Palace in Amman, Jordan October 22, 2017. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Maliki comments were made before an Arab League meeting in Cairo to discuss President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and after Abbas said Washington could no longer be a peace broker.

“We will seek a new mediator from our Arab brothers and the international community, a mediator who can help with reaching a two-state solution,” Maliki told reporters in Cairo.

Reporting by Omar Fahmy; Writing by Patrick Markey; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
