FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Palestinian killed in Gaza clashes over Trump's Jerusalem move
Sections
Featured
NYC mother seeks millions from city after child's lead poisoning
Reuters Investigates: Lead Poisoning
NYC mother seeks millions from city after child's lead poisoning
Chronic shortages give rise to 'medical flea markets'
Venezuela
Chronic shortages give rise to 'medical flea markets'
Aide tries to refocus tax debate after Trump remark
Politics
Aide tries to refocus tax debate after Trump remark
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 8, 2017 / 2:05 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Palestinian killed in Gaza clashes over Trump's Jerusalem move

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GAZA (Reuters) - Israeli soldiers shot dead a Palestinian man on Friday near the Gaza border in clashes over U.S. President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

The Israeli military said hundreds of Palestinians were rolling burning tires and throwing rocks at soldiers across the border. “During the riots IDF soldiers fired selectively toward two main instigators and hits were confirmed,” the army statement said.

Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi; Editing by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Janet Lawrence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.