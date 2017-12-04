Trump delays announcement on whether moving U.S. embassy to Jerusalem

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - President Donald Trump will not announce a decision on Monday on whether or not he will again delay moving the U.S. embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, a White House spokesman said, despite Monday’s deadline for doing so.
An announcement on the decision will be made “in coming days,” White House spokesman Hogan Gidley told reporters aboard Air Force One as Trump was returning from a trip to Utah.
Trump had been due to decide whether to sign a waiver that would hold off relocating the embassy from Tel Aviv for another six months, as every U.S. president has done since Congress passed a law on the issue in 1995.
