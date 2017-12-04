Trump delays announcement on whether moving U.S. embassy to Jerusalem

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - President Donald Trump will not announce a decision on Monday on whether or not he will again delay moving the U.S. embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, a White House spokesman said, despite Monday’s deadline for doing so.

A general view shows the Dome of the Rock and Jerusalem's Old City from David Tower December 4, 2017. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

An announcement on the decision will be made “in coming days,” White House spokesman Hogan Gidley told reporters aboard Air Force One as Trump was returning from a trip to Utah.

Trump had been due to decide whether to sign a waiver that would hold off relocating the embassy from Tel Aviv for another six months, as every U.S. president has done since Congress passed a law on the issue in 1995.