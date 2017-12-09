Egypt's Coptic Church rejects meeting with Pence over Jerusalem move

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s Coptic Church has rejected a meeting requested by U.S. Vice President Mike Pence during his visit later this month in protest against Washington’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, MENA state news agency reported on Saturday.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence participates in a volunteer service event cleaning the wall at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, U.S., November 11, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

The Church “excused itself from hosting Mike Pence” when he visits Egypt, citing President Donald Trump’s decision “at an unsuitable time and without consideration for the feelings of millions of people”, MENA said.