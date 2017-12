ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday the United States’ decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital completely disregarded a 1980 United Nations resolution regarding the status of the city.

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan addresses members of parliament from his ruling AK Party (AKP) during a meeting at the Turkish parliament in Ankara, Turkey, December 5, 2017. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Erdogan also said the decision would throw the region into a “ring of fire”. He was speaking to supporters at the airport in Ankara before departing to Greece for an official visit.