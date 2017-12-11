U.S. is a partner in bloodshed with Jerusalem move, Erdogan says

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that the United States had become a partner in bloodshed with its decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses his supporters during a meeting of his ruling AK Party in Sivas, Turkey December 10, 2017. Yasin Bulbul/Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS

“With their decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, the United States has become a partner in this bloodshed,” Erdogan said at an event in Ankara. “The statement by President Trump does not bind us, nor does it bind Jerusalem.”