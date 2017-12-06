FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU seriously concerned about Trump's Jerusalem decision
#World News
December 6, 2017 / 8:03 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

EU seriously concerned about Trump's Jerusalem decision

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union expressed serious concern on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, saying it could have repercussions for peace prospects.

FILE PHOTO: European Union Foreign Affairs Chief Federica Mogherini gives her remarks after attending a meeting during the 72nd United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

“The aspirations of both parties must be fulfilled and a way must be found through negotiations to resolve the status of Jerusalem as the future capital of both states,” EU Foreign Affairs Chief Federica Mogherini said in a statement.

Trump reversed decades of U.S. policy by recognizing Jerusalem as the Israeli capital and saying Washington would begin the process of moving its embassy to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv.

Reporting by Julia Fioretti, Editing by Gabriela Baczynska

