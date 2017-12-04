FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's Macron tells Trump concerned over Jerusalem plans
December 4, 2017 / 9:47 PM / Updated 15 minutes ago

France's Macron tells Trump concerned over Jerusalem plans

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron told U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday that he was worried about the possibility that the United States could unilaterally recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, Macron’s office said in a statement.

FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron (L) and US President Donald Trump speak as they leave Les Invalides museum in Paris, France, July 13, 2017. REUTERS/Ian Langsdon/Pool

“The French President expressed his concern over the possibility that the United States would unilaterally recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel,” the statement said, after Macron and Trump spoke over the phone.

“Mr Emmanuel Macron reaffirmed that the question of Jerusalem’s status had to be dealt with in the framework of peace negotiations between Israelis and Palestinians, with the aim in particular to establish two countries, Israel and Palestine, living in peace and security side by side with Jerusalem as capital.”

Trump has not yet made a decision on whether to formally recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, his adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner said on Sunday, a move that would break with decades of U.S. policy and could fuel violence in the Middle East.

Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Richard Balmforth

