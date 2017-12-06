Germany, France warn citizens in Jerusalem amid planned U.S. recognition

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany is concerned that violent clashes could erupt in the Middle East following reports that U.S. President Donald Trump would recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, its Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

France’s Foreign Ministry also warned on its website that demonstrations were expected and that its nationals should avoid them and any large crowds in East Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza.

In an update of its travel advice for Israel and the Palestinian territories, the German ministry in Berlin said: “From December 6, 2017, there may be demonstrations in Jerusalem, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip. Violent clashes can not be ruled out.”

It advised its travellers in Jerusalem to closely monitor the situation via local media and avoid the affected areas.

Senior U.S. officials said on Tuesday that Trump will recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital on Wednesday and set in motion the relocation of the U.S. Embassy to the city.