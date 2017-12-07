On Trump's Jerusalem move, Merkel says Germany sticking to U.N. resolutions

BERLIN (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday that Germany would stand by U.N. resolutions on the Israel-Palestinian conflict after U.S. President Donald Trump decided to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

A Palestinian man argues with an Israeli border policewoman during a protest following U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement that he has recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital, near Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City December 7, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

“We’re sticking to the relevant U.N. resolutions - they make clear that the status of Jerusalem needs to be negotiated as part of negotiations on a two-state solution for Israel and that’s why we want this process to be revived,” she said.

On Wednesday Merkel had already said Germany does not support the Trump administration’s decision.