FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hamas urges action against U.S. interests over Trump's 'flagrant aggression'
Sections
Featured
Inmate deaths show 'torturous' Taser use
Reuters Investigates
Inmate deaths show 'torturous' Taser use
Olympic ban strengthens Putin's re-election hand
Russia
Olympic ban strengthens Putin's re-election hand
Saudi-led blockade cuts fuel lifeline to Yemen
Exclusive
World
Saudi-led blockade cuts fuel lifeline to Yemen
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 6, 2017 / 7:22 PM / Updated an hour ago

Hamas urges action against U.S. interests over Trump's 'flagrant aggression'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GAZA (Reuters) - Palestinian Islamist group Hamas said U.S. President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and decision to move the U.S. embassy to the city was a “flagrant aggression against the Palestinian people”.

In a speech in Washington, Trump said his announcement marked the beginning of a new approach to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Hamas, which dominates the Gaza Strip, urged Arabs and Muslims to “undermine the U.S. interests in the region” and to “shun Israel.”

Writing by Ori Lewis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.