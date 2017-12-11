FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hezbollah's Nasrallah says group to focus on Israel
December 11, 2017 / 2:37 PM / Updated 2 minutes ago

Hezbollah's Nasrallah says group to focus on Israel

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The leader of Lebanon’s Hezbollah group, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, on Monday said the group and its allies in the region would renew their focus on the Palestinian cause after what he called their victories elsewhere in the region.

Nasrallah called on Hezbollah’s allies to put in place a united strategy “in the field” to confront Israel. The Iran-backed group has been fighting Islamic State in Syria alongside regional allies and the group has been largely defeated.

Nasrallah was speaking by video link to a large protest in Beirut over the United States decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and move its embassy there.

He repeated a call he made last week for a new Palestinian uprising against Israel and called on Arab states to abandon the peace process, describing negotiations with the United States as futile.

“Today the axis of resistance, including Hezbollah, will return as its most important priority ... Jerusalem and Palestine and the Palestinian people and the Palestinian resistance in all its factions,” he said.

Reporting By Laila Bassam and Angus McDowall; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

