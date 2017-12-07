FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia condemns U.S. decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israeli capital
December 7, 2017 / 5:12 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Indonesia condemns U.S. decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israeli capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Bogor, INDONESIA (Reuters) - Indonesian President Joko Widodo, leader of the world’s largest Muslim-majority nation, onThursday condemned the U.S. decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Indonesia's President Joko Widodo gestures during an interview with Reuters in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 3, 2017. REUTERS/Beawiharta

“Indonesia strongly condemns the United States’ unilateral recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and asks the U.S. to reconsider the decision,” Widodo told a news conference.

“This can rock global security and stability,” he said.

