Trump's Jerusalem decision shows lack of respect for Palestinian nation: Iran's Rouhani

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital shows the United States lacks any respect for the legitimate rights of the Palestinian nation, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani tweeted on Wednesday.

File photo: Iran's President Hassan Rouhani delivers remarks at a news conference during the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, U.S. September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Rouhani, who attended an emergency meeting of Muslim leaders in Turkey’s Istanbul city on Wednesday, also said on his Twitter account that the move showed that the U.S. was not “an honest mediator and will never be”, adding that Washington only wanted to “secure the interests of the Zionists”.

Opposition to Israel and support for the Palestinian cause has been central to Iran’s foreign policy since its 1979 Islamic revolution that toppled the U.S.-backed Shah. Iranian leaders have denounced Trump’s move last week, including his plan to move the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem.

The Shi‘ite Iran regards Palestine as comprising all of the holy land, including the Jewish state, which it does not recognize.

Iranian leaders have repeatedly called for the destruction of Israel and Tehran backs several Islamic militant groups in their fight against Israel.