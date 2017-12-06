FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump undermining stability with Jerusalem move: Germany's Schulz
#World News
December 6, 2017 / 12:26 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Trump undermining stability with Jerusalem move: Germany's Schulz

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump is undermining international stability with his decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and move the U.S. embassy there, the leader of Germany’s Social Democrats (SPD) said on Wednesday.

Affirming his support for a two-state solution for Israelis and Palestinians, Martin Schulz said Trump’s decision, taken despite warnings from a wide range of U.S. allies, risked setting back the peace process in the Middle East.

Trump is due to announce later on Wednesday that the United States recognises Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and will move its embassy there, breaking with longtime U.S. policy and possibly stirring unrest.

Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Noah Barkin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
