Palestinian protests break out in Jordan over Trump's move on Jerusalem
#World News
December 6, 2017 / 9:13 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Palestinian protests break out in Jordan over Trump's move on Jerusalem

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN (Reuters) - Protests broke out on Wednesday in areas of Jordan’s capital Amman inhabited by Palestinian refugees in response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, witnesses said.

Youths chanted anti-American slogans in Amman, while in the Baqaa refugee camp on the city’s outskirts, hundreds of youths roamed the streets denouncing Trump and calling on Jordan’s government to scrap its 1994 peace treaty with Israel. “Down with America.. America is the mother of terror,” they chanted.

King Abdullah’s Hashemite dynasty is the custodian of the Muslim holy sites in Jerusalem, making Amman sensitive to any changes in the status of the city, whose eastern sector was captured by Israel from Jordan in a 1967 war. Many people in Jordan are descendants of Palestinian refugees whose families left after the creation of Israel in 1948.

Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; editing by Mark Heinrich

