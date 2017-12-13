FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Jordan's King rejects change in status of Jerusalem, its holy sites
Sections
Featured
After fires, Southern California faces risk of mudslides
environment
After fires, Southern California faces risk of mudslides
Backed by Putin, Russian military talks foreign policy
Russia
Backed by Putin, Russian military talks foreign policy
Bitcoin euphoria puts other retail bets in shade
Exchange-traded funds
Bitcoin euphoria puts other retail bets in shade
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 13, 2017 / 10:23 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Jordan's King rejects change in status of Jerusalem, its holy sites

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Jordan’s King Abdullah on Wednesday rejected any attempt to change the status of Jerusalem or its holy sites, and said peace would not come to the region without a resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“All violence... is a result of a failure to find a peaceful solution to the Palestinian issue,” he told an emergency summit of Muslim leaders in Turkey.

King Abdullah’s Hashemite dynasty is custodian of the Muslim holy sites in Jerusalem, making Amman particularly sensitive to any changes of status after the Trump’s administration’s decision to recognize it as Israel’s capital.

Reporting by John Davison and Nadine Awadalla; writing by Patrick Markey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.