PM May to speak to Trump on Jerusalem, says its status should be determined by negotiation

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said she intended to speak to U.S. President Donald Trump about the status of Jerusalem, which she said should be determined as part of a settlement between Israel and the Palestinians.
May said the ancient city should ultimately be shared between Israel and a future Palestinian state. She said there should be a sovereign and viable Palestinian state as part of a two-state solution.
“I‘m intending to speak to President Trump about this matter,” May said. “The status of Jerusalem should be determined in a negotiated settlement between the Israelis and the Palestinians.”
“Jerusalem should ultimately form a shared capital between the Israeli and Palestinian states,” May said.
