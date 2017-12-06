FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PM May to speak to Trump on Jerusalem, says its status should be determined by negotiation
#World News
December 6, 2017 / 12:47 PM / in 2 hours

PM May to speak to Trump on Jerusalem, says its status should be determined by negotiation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said she intended to speak to U.S. President Donald Trump about the status of Jerusalem, which she said should be determined as part of a settlement between Israel and the Palestinians.

FILE PHOTO: A Palestinian woman prays in front of the Dome of the Rock on the first Friday of the holy month of Ramadan at the compound known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad/File Photo

May said the ancient city should ultimately be shared between Israel and a future Palestinian state. She said there should be a sovereign and viable Palestinian state as part of a two-state solution.

“I‘m intending to speak to President Trump about this matter,” May said. “The status of Jerusalem should be determined in a negotiated settlement between the Israelis and the Palestinians.”

“Jerusalem should ultimately form a shared capital between the Israeli and Palestinian states,” May said.

Reporting by Costas Pitas and Alistair Smout, writing by Kate Holton and Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
