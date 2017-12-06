FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. recognition of Jerusalem as capital important for Israel: minister
December 6, 2017 / 11:18 AM / in an hour

U.S. recognition of Jerusalem as capital important for Israel: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - U.S. recognition that Jerusalem is Israel’s capital would be important for Israel even if it delayed moving its embassy there, Israel’s minister for public security, Gilad Erdan said on Wednesday.

“This declaration is very important for us, but we only see it as a reflection of what is happening on the ground in reality, no game-changer,” Erdan told reporters in Brussels. “In reality, nothing is going to change.”

“We don’t think this is an excuse for a new wave of violence and we won’t be afraid of this,” he continued.

U.S. President Donald Trump is expected on Wednesday to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and set in motion the relocation of the U.S. embassy to the ancient city.

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, writing by Philip Blenkinsop

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
