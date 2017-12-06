Trump's Jerusalem announcement a 'historic landmark': Netanyahu

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday hailed U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and move the U.S. embassy to the city as a “historic landmark”.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the Jerusalem Post Diplomatic Conference in Jerusalem December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

In a speech in Washington, Trump said his announcement marked the beginning of a new approach to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Netanyahu, in a pre-recorded video message, said that any peace deal with the Palestinians must include Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and he urged other countries to follow the U.S. lead by also moving their embassies to the city.