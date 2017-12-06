FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No comment on Trump's Jerusalem move from Netanyahu in first speech
#World News
December 6, 2017 / 10:01 AM / Updated an hour ago

No comment on Trump's Jerusalem move from Netanyahu in first speech

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not comment on the planned U.S. recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital on Wednesday during his first public remarks since the White House confirmed the new policy.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the Jerusalem Post Diplomatic Conference in Jerusalem December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

In his 21-minute speech to a Jerusalem diplomatic conference, Netanyahu outlined Israel’s economic strengths and international outreach, emphasising the importance of ties with the United States. But he did not mention the U.S. President Donald Trump’s Jerusalem announcement, due later on Wednesday.

Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Alison Williams

